Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1 jar (15 to 16 ounces) cheese dip with salsa (salsa con queso) or other cheese dip
- 1/2 cup chunky mild or medium salsa
- optional Toppings:
- Blue, yellow and/or white corn tortilla chips
- Diced red bell pepper, thinly sliced green onions, sliced ripe olives
Directions:
- Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
- Add cheese dip and salsa; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until mixture is heated through.
- Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
- Pour beef mixture into shallow serving dish. Serve with tortilla chips for dipping. Garnish with toppings, if desired.
