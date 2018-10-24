Nacho Beef Dip

By -
0
20

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1 jar (15 to 16 ounces) cheese dip with salsa (salsa con queso) or other cheese dip
  • 1/2 cup chunky mild or medium salsa
  • optional Toppings:
  • Blue, yellow and/or white corn tortilla chips
  • Diced red bell pepper, thinly sliced green onions, sliced ripe olives

Directions:

  1. Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. 
  2. Add cheese dip and salsa; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until mixture is heated through.
  3. Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
  4. Pour beef mixture into shallow serving dish. Serve with tortilla chips for dipping. Garnish with toppings, if desired.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleBeef and Kale Queso Fundido

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.