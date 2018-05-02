Beef & Asparagus Pasta Toss

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 3 cups uncooked bow tie pasta
  • 1 pound fresh asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup minced shallots (about 2 large)
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • Salt and pepper

Garnish:

  • 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese (optional)

Directions:

  1. Cook pasta in salted boiling water 10 minutes or until almost tender.
  2. Add asparagus; continue cooking 3 to 4 minutes or until pasta and asparagus are tender. Drain well. 
  3. Meanwhile, heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings.
  4. Heat oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add shallots and garlic; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Add beef; toss to mix. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
  5. Combine beef mixture with pasta and asparagus in large bowl; toss well. Sprinkle with cheese, if desired.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

