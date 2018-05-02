Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

3 cups uncooked bow tie pasta

1 pound fresh asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup minced shallots (about 2 large)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Salt and pepper

Garnish:

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese (optional)

Directions:

Cook pasta in salted boiling water 10 minutes or until almost tender. Add asparagus; continue cooking 3 to 4 minutes or until pasta and asparagus are tender. Drain well. Meanwhile, heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings. Heat oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add shallots and garlic; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Add beef; toss to mix. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Combine beef mixture with pasta and asparagus in large bowl; toss well. Sprinkle with cheese, if desired.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.