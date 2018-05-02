Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons white whole-wheat flour
- 1⁄2 teaspoon salt
- 1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 to 1 1⁄2 pounds beef chuck, cut into 1-inch cubes and patted dry with a paper towel
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 onions, coarsely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 carrots, peeled and chopped (about 2 cups)
- 3 celery stalks, sliced (about 1 cup)
- 1⁄3 pound potatoes (any kind), scrubbed and diced
- 1 medium-size turnip (about 1/3 pound), scrubbed and diced
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 3 cups low-sodium beef or chicken stock
- 3⁄4 cups canned diced tomatoes with their liquid (about half of a 15-ounce can)
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
Directions:
- Put the flour, salt, and pepper in the bowl and mix well. Add the beef and toss until it is well coated with the flour mixture.
- Put the pot on the stove and set the heat to medium. When the pot is hot, add the oil.
- With the help of your adult, very carefully add the beef cubes. Cook, without stirring, until the beef develops a browned crust and releases easily from the pot, about 5 minutes. Carefully stir the beef and turn the pieces over. Cook again without stirring another 3 minutes (you will have browned two sides of the cubes). Turn off the heat and transfer the beef cubes to the plate.
- Reheat the pot over medium-low heat and add the onions, garlic, carrots, and celery and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions have caramelized, turning brown and sweet, about 30 minutes.
- Carefully add the reserved beef, potatoes, and turnip. Add the thyme, stock, and tomatoes and stir well.
- Set the heat to low and cook partially covered until the beef is tender, about 2 hours. Add the vinegar and stir well. Taste the stew. Does it need more vinegar? A pinch of salt? If so, add it and taste again. Serve right away or transfer to a container, cover, and refrigerate up to 2 days.
