American Beef Stew

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons white whole-wheat flour
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon salt
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 to 1 1⁄2 pounds beef chuck, cut into 1-inch cubes and patted dry with a paper towel
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 onions, coarsely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 carrots, peeled and chopped (about 2 cups)
  • 3 celery stalks, sliced (about 1 cup)
  • 1⁄3 pound potatoes (any kind), scrubbed and diced
  • 1 medium-size turnip (about 1/3 pound), scrubbed and diced
  • 1 1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 3 cups low-sodium beef or chicken stock
  • 3⁄4 cups canned diced tomatoes with their liquid (about half of a 15-ounce can)
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Directions:

  1. Put the flour, salt, and pepper in the bowl and mix well. Add the beef and toss until it is well coated with the flour mixture.
  2. Put the pot on the stove and set the heat to medium. When the pot is hot, add the oil.
  3. With the help of your adult, very carefully add the beef cubes. Cook, without stirring, until the beef develops a browned crust and releases easily from the pot, about 5 minutes. Carefully stir the beef and turn the pieces over. Cook again without stirring another 3 minutes (you will have browned two sides of the cubes). Turn off the heat and transfer the beef cubes to the plate.
  4. Reheat the pot over medium-low heat and add the onions, garlic, carrots, and celery and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions have caramelized, turning brown and sweet, about 30 minutes.
  5. Carefully add the reserved beef, potatoes, and turnip. Add the thyme, stock, and tomatoes and stir well.
  6. Set the heat to low and cook partially covered until the beef is tender, about 2 hours. Add the vinegar and stir well. Taste the stew. Does it need more vinegar? A pinch of salt? If so, add it and taste again. Serve right away or transfer to a container, cover, and refrigerate up to 2 days.

