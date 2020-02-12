Beef Enchiladas for Two
Ingredients:
- 1/2 lb lean (at least 80%) ground beef
- 1 can (10 oz) mild enchilada sauce
- 3/4 cup black bean and corn salsa (from 16-oz jar)
- 1 cup shredded Mexican four-cheese blend (4 oz)
- 4 flour tortillas for burritos (8 inch)
- Chopped fresh cilantro, if desired
- Sour cream, if desired
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 8-inch (2-quart) baking dish with cooking spray.
- In 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain.
- In medium bowl, mix cooked beef, 1/4 cup of the enchilada sauce, the salsa and 1/2 cup of the cheese.
- Divide beef mixture evenly (about 1/2 cup each) among tortillas. Wrap tortillas around filling, and place seam-side down in baking dish. Pour remaining enchilada sauce over tortillas, and top with remaining 1/2 cup cheese.
- Cover baking dish with foil. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or thoroughly heated.
