Beef Enchiladas for Two

Beef Enchiladas with a side of refried beans and rice.

Beef Enchiladas for Two

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 lb lean (at least 80%) ground beef
  • 1 can (10 oz) mild enchilada sauce
  • 3/4 cup black bean and corn salsa (from 16-oz jar)
  • 1 cup shredded Mexican four-cheese blend (4 oz)
  • 4 flour tortillas for burritos (8 inch)
  • Chopped fresh cilantro, if desired
  • Sour cream, if desired

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 8-inch (2-quart) baking dish with cooking spray.
  2. In 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain.
  3. In medium bowl, mix cooked beef, 1/4 cup of the enchilada sauce, the salsa and 1/2 cup of the cheese.
  4. Divide beef mixture evenly (about 1/2 cup each) among tortillas. Wrap tortillas around filling, and place seam-side down in baking dish. Pour remaining enchilada sauce over tortillas, and top with remaining 1/2 cup cheese.
  5. Cover baking dish with foil. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or thoroughly heated.

