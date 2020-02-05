Chicken & Sweet Potatoes

Chicken & Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced into large rounds
  • 1 1/2 cup chicken broth
  • 3 Tbsp. Brown Sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. dried thyme
  • 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 bay leaf

Directions:

  1. Place chicken in a slow cooker. Top chicken with onions and sweet potatoes. Add remaining ingredients and cook on low for 5-7 hours or until chicken is done. Remove bay leaf and serve.  

