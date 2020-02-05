Chicken & Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced into large rounds
- 1 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 3 Tbsp. Brown Sugar
- 1/4 tsp. dried thyme
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 bay leaf
Directions:
- Place chicken in a slow cooker. Top chicken with onions and sweet potatoes. Add remaining ingredients and cook on low for 5-7 hours or until chicken is done. Remove bay leaf and serve.
