Yield: 4 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:15 minutes
Total time:25 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 4 bell peppers
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 2 teaspoons seasoning (try a mixture-chili powder, garlic powder, ground cumin, pepper)
  • 2 cups cooked ground beef
  • 1 cup shredded cheese
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Directions:

     

  1. Wash bell peppers, remove seeds and cut into bite-sized pieces. Arrange pieces close together in a single layer on a large foil-lined baking sheet.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine salsa, seasonings and meat.  Spoon the mixture evenly over pepper pieces then top with cheese.
  3. Bake for 15 minutes, or until peppers are heated through and cheese is melted. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

