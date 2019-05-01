Bell Pepper Nachos
Yield: 4 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:15 minutes
Total time:25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 bell peppers
- 1 cup salsa
- 2 teaspoons seasoning (try a mixture-chili powder, garlic powder, ground cumin, pepper)
- 2 cups cooked ground beef
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Directions:
- Wash bell peppers, remove seeds and cut into bite-sized pieces. Arrange pieces close together in a single layer on a large foil-lined baking sheet.
- In a medium bowl, combine salsa, seasonings and meat. Spoon the mixture evenly over pepper pieces then top with cheese.
- Bake for 15 minutes, or until peppers are heated through and cheese is melted. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
