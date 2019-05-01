Easy Meatballs
Yield: 24 meatballs
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour
Total time:1 hour and 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1⁄2 cup uncooked brown or white rice
- 2⁄3 cup nonfat or 1% milk
- 1 egg, slightly beaten
- 1⁄2 cup chopped onion
- 1⁄2 cup shredded carrot
- 1⁄2 teaspoon salt
- 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper
Sauce:
- 1 can (10.5 ounces) condensed soup (try tomato, cream of mushroom or other flavors)
- 3⁄4 cup nonfat or 1% milk
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray or oil a shallow baking dish (9″ x 13″ x 2″) with cooking spray.
- Combine beef, rice, milk, egg, onion, carrot, salt and pepper.
- Use a spoon to form 24 meatballs and place in baking dish.
- Combine soup and milk. Mix well. Pour sauce over meatballs.
- Cover pan tightly with foil. Bake for 1 hour. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!