Easy Meatballs

Easy Meatballs

Yield: 24 meatballs
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour
Total time:1 hour and 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 1⁄2 cup uncooked brown or white rice
  • 2⁄3 cup nonfat or 1% milk
  • 1 egg, slightly beaten
  • 1⁄2 cup chopped onion
  • 1⁄2 cup shredded carrot
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon salt
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper

Sauce:

  • 1 can (10.5 ounces) condensed soup (try tomato, cream of mushroom or other flavors)
  • 3⁄4 cup nonfat or 1% milk

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray or oil a shallow baking dish (9″ x 13″ x 2″) with cooking spray.
  2. Combine beef, rice, milk, egg, onion, carrot, salt and pepper.
  3. Use a spoon to form 24 meatballs and place in baking dish.
  4. Combine soup and milk. Mix well. Pour sauce over meatballs.
  5. Cover pan tightly with foil. Bake for 1 hour. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

