Beans & Mushroom Amandine

By -
0
8

Beans & Mushroom Amandine

Submitted by: of Fredericktown, OH
Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. finely chopped chives or green onions
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 4 tsp. flour
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. pepper
  • 1/4 cup light cream, half-and-half, or evaporated milk
  • 2-16 oz. cans green beans
  • 1- 3 or 4 oz. can mushrooms, drained, reserve liquid
  • 2 Tbsp. toasted, slivered almonds

Directions:

  1. Cook chives in butter a few minutes. Add flour, salt and pepper, stirring until smooth.>
  2. Add cream and 1/4 cup total liquid from mushrooms, and beans. Cook until thickened, stirring constantly.
  3. Add drained beans and mushrooms. Heat. Sprinkle with almonds to serve.

    4. Serves 12.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleSouthern Style Red Beans and Rice

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.