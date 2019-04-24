Beans & Mushroom Amandine
Submitted by: Mary Joyce, Kari, and Anita Petersheie of Fredericktown, OH
Yield: 12 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped chives or green onions
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 4 tsp. flour
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 1/4 cup light cream, half-and-half, or evaporated milk
- 2-16 oz. cans green beans
- 1- 3 or 4 oz. can mushrooms, drained, reserve liquid
- 2 Tbsp. toasted, slivered almonds
Directions:
- Cook chives in butter a few minutes. Add flour, salt and pepper, stirring until smooth.>
- Add cream and 1/4 cup total liquid from mushrooms, and beans. Cook until thickened, stirring constantly.
- Add drained beans and mushrooms. Heat. Sprinkle with almonds to serve.
Serves 12.
