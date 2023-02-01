Best Confit Chicken Wings

Best Confit Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup kosher salt
  • 1/8 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. chili flaskes
  • 1 doz. chicken wings
  • 2 quarts lard
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 1/2 cup scallions, chopped
  • 1 jalapeño, roasted and chopped
  • 2 lemons, split

Directions:

  1. To make the cure, mix the kosher salt, brown sugar and chili flakes together. Rub on the wings and let cure in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours.
  2. Once the wings have cured, preheat the oven to 300 F, place the wings in a deep roaster pan, cover with lard and place parchment paper over top.
  3. Put in the oven until the meat begins to pull away from the bone, at least 6 hours. Take the wings out of the fat and let cool.
  4. Preheat a deep-fryer to 400 F. Fry the wings until golden brown and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes.
  5. Build your sauce while the wings are cooking. Crush the garlic in a bowl and then add the scallions and jalapeño. Squeeze the juice into the bowl and mix.
  6. You can toss with sauce once the wings are crispy.

