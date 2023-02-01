Best Confit Chicken Wings
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup kosher salt
- 1/8 cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp. chili flaskes
- 1 doz. chicken wings
- 2 quarts lard
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1/2 cup scallions, chopped
- 1 jalapeño, roasted and chopped
- 2 lemons, split
Directions:
- To make the cure, mix the kosher salt, brown sugar and chili flakes together. Rub on the wings and let cure in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours.
- Once the wings have cured, preheat the oven to 300 F, place the wings in a deep roaster pan, cover with lard and place parchment paper over top.
- Put in the oven until the meat begins to pull away from the bone, at least 6 hours. Take the wings out of the fat and let cool.
- Preheat a deep-fryer to 400 F. Fry the wings until golden brown and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Build your sauce while the wings are cooking. Crush the garlic in a bowl and then add the scallions and jalapeño. Squeeze the juice into the bowl and mix.
- You can toss with sauce once the wings are crispy.
