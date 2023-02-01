Taco Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 large head lettuce, shredded
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 1 sm. onion, chopped
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup corn kernels, dried
- 1 cup black beans, drained, rinsed, and dried
- ½ cup green pepper, chopped
- 1 1/2 lbs. hamburger
- 1 pkg. taco seasoning, split
- 16 oz. bottle Thousand Island dressing
- 2 tsp. sugar
- 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. taco sauce
- 15.5 oz bag nacho cheese flavored tortilla chips, crushed
Directions:
- In a large skillet, brown hamburger and drain off grease. Sprinkle ½ pack of taco seasoning on cooked hamburger along with ¼ cup water, and heat until moisture is gone. Set aside to cool.
- In a large salad bowl, mix lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and toppings. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- For the dressing, in a small bowl, whisk Thousand Island, remaining ½ pack of taco seasoning, sugar, vinegar and taco sauce together.
- Add hamburger, dressing and chips to salad mix right before serving.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!