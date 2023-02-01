Taco Salad

By -
0
9

Taco Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 large head lettuce, shredded
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 sm. onion, chopped
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup corn kernels, dried
  • 1 cup black beans, drained, rinsed, and dried
  • ½ cup green pepper, chopped
  • 1 1/2 lbs. hamburger
  • 1 pkg. taco seasoning, split
  • 16 oz. bottle Thousand Island dressing
  • 2 tsp. sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. taco sauce
  • 15.5 oz bag nacho cheese flavored tortilla chips, crushed

Directions:

  1. In a large skillet, brown hamburger and drain off grease. Sprinkle ½ pack of taco seasoning on cooked hamburger along with ¼ cup water, and heat until moisture is gone. Set aside to cool.
  2. In a large salad bowl, mix lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and toppings. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
  3. For the dressing, in a small bowl, whisk Thousand Island, remaining ½ pack of taco seasoning, sugar, vinegar and taco sauce together.
  4. Add hamburger, dressing and chips to salad mix right before serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.