Potato Chip Crusted Chicken Fingers
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. ground mustard
- salt and black pepper to taste
- 3 large eggs
- 3 cups BBQ or salt and vinegar potato chips, crushed well
- 2 pounds boneless chicken breast, cut into strips
Ingredients for the Honey Mustard Sauce:
- 1/2 cup honey
- 5 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
- 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 1 Tbsp. whole-grain mustard
- ¼ tsp. garlic powder
- Kosher salt
Directions:
- For the Honey Mustard Sauce: Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate until you are ready to serve the chicken.
- For the chicken: Preheat the oven to 450 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
- In a bowl or baking dish, add the flour, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, ground mustard and salt and pepper and stir to combine.
- Beat the eggs in a separate baking dish.
- Finely crush the potato chips in their bag or in a separate resealable bag. Pour into a bowl or baking dish.
- Sprinkle the chicken with two teaspoons salt.
- Dip the chicken in the seasoned flour and coat completely, then into the egg mixture until completely coated. Finally, dip the chicken into the potato chips, making sure the chips stick to the whole surface. Transfer the chicken to the prepared baking sheet.
- Bake, flipping halfway through, until the chicken is golden brown and reaches an internal temperature of 165 F, about 20 minutes.
- Serve with homemade french fries or baked rosemary fingerlings.
