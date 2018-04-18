Ingredients:
- 2 medium yellow onions, sliced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 1-1/2 pounds small red potatoes
- Boiling salted water
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped dill leaves (or 1 teaspoon dried dill weed)
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons sugar
Directions:
- Saute onions in olive oil in large skillet over medium heat for 15 to 20 minutes until golden. Season with salt and pepper to taste, cover and chill.
- Boil potatoes 20 to 35 minutes or until fork tender but not mushy. Drain and chill in covered container.
- Combine mayonnaise with dill leaves, mustard, lemon juice and sugar. Slice chilled potatoes and brush a thin glaze of the dilled mayonnaise over tops.
- To arrange salad, spoon onions onto plate, spreading into 10 to 12-inch round. Make overlapping circles of glazed sliced potatoes over onions. Spoon some of the dilled mayonnaise into center, and pass remainder in a small bowl.
- If desired, garnish with fresh herbs or a few arugula leaves.
Makes 6 servings.
Special notes: Recipe and image provided by the National Onion Association
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!