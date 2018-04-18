Ingredients:
- 1 sweet yellow onion, sliced
- 1 medium English cucumber, chopped
- 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 yellow or orange pepper, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp white wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
- 1/2 tsp each salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions:
- Add onion, cucumber, tomatoes, pepper, garlic, olive oil, vinegar, parsley, salt and pepper. Toss to combine. Cover and let sit in refrigerator for 30 minutes or until chilled and flavors marry.
Special Notes: use sherry vinegar or try pinch or two of smoked paprika.
