(www.blueberrycouncil.org)
Donut Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 2/3 cup milk, at room temperature
- 4 tablespoons butter, melted
- 3/4 cup frozen or fresh blueberries
Glaze Ingredients:
- 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 2-1/2 tablespoons milk
- 1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract
Donut Directions:
- Heat oven to 375°F. Spray or butter 2 doughnut pans well.
- In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.
- In a small bowl whisk together egg, milk and butter. Stir wet ingredients into dry mixture until just combined.
- Fold in blueberries. Spoon batter into prepared pans.
- Bake 15 to 17 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean and donuts have risen.
Glaze Directions:
- In a medium bowl, combine confectioners’ sugar, milk and vanilla.
- When donuts have cooled (5 – 7 minutes) remove from pan.
- Dip tops of donuts in glaze. Let cool completely on a wire rack.
Number of servings (yield): 12 donuts
