Donut Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 cups flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 2/3 cup milk, at room temperature
  • 4 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 3/4 cup frozen or fresh blueberries

Glaze Ingredients:

  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 2-1/2 tablespoons milk
  • 1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract

Donut Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 375°F.  Spray or butter 2 doughnut pans well.
  2. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.  Set aside.
  3. In a small bowl whisk together egg, milk and butter.  Stir wet ingredients into dry mixture until just combined.
  4. Fold in blueberries. Spoon batter into prepared pans.
  5. Bake 15 to 17 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean and donuts have risen.

Glaze Directions:

  1. In a medium bowl, combine confectioners’ sugar, milk and vanilla.
  2. When donuts have cooled (5 – 7 minutes) remove from pan.
  3. Dip tops of donuts in glaze.  Let cool completely on a wire rack.

Number of servings (yield): 12 donuts

