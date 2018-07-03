Blueberry French Toast Muffins

(www.blueberrycouncil.org)

Ingredients:

  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 cup milk, any type
  • 3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 12 ounces whole grain bread, cut into small pieces (about 6 cups)
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
  • Optional toppings: maple syrup, powdered sugar

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Whisk the eggs, milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla together in a large bowl. Add the bread and stir to combine well. Fold in the blueberries.
  3. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray. Spoon equal portions of the bread mixture into the muffin pan, filling the wells almost all the way to the top.
  4. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until muffins are puffed up and cooked through. Remove from oven and cool. Serve muffins plain or top them with a little bit of maple syrup or powdered sugar.

Number of servings (yield): 12 muffins

