(www.blueberrycouncil.org)
Ingredients:
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup milk, any type
- 3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 12 ounces whole grain bread, cut into small pieces (about 6 cups)
- 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
- Optional toppings: maple syrup, powdered sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Whisk the eggs, milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla together in a large bowl. Add the bread and stir to combine well. Fold in the blueberries.
- Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray. Spoon equal portions of the bread mixture into the muffin pan, filling the wells almost all the way to the top.
- Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until muffins are puffed up and cooked through. Remove from oven and cool. Serve muffins plain or top them with a little bit of maple syrup or powdered sugar.
Number of servings (yield): 12 muffins
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!