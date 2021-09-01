Blueberry Breakfast Bake

Blueberry Breakfast Bake

Ingredients:

  • 1 loaf (14 ounces) sliced, firm textured white bread, crusts removed, divided
  • 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries, divided
  • 4 ounces cream cheese (from an 8-ounce package), cut in 1/4-inch cubes
  • 8 eggs, beaten
  • 1-1/2 cups lowfat milk
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup melted butter

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove crusts from bread; cut in 1-inch cubes (makes about 10 cups). Cut cream cheese in small cubes (makes about 1 cup). Grease 9-x-9-2-inch baking dish.
  2. Place half of the bread cubes in the dish. Scatter cream cheese cubes and 1 cup of blueberries over the bread. Top with remaining bread cubes and blueberries.
  3. In a bowl, combine eggs, milk, honey and butter. Carefully pour over bread mixture.
  4. Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour, covering with aluminum foil if edges brown too much. To serve, cut in squares. Accompany with additional honey, if desired.

