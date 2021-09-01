Honey Caramels
Ingredients:
- 1 cup butter (no substitutions)
- 2 cups honey
- 2 cups whipping cream
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- finely chopped almonds, optional
Directions:
- Line bottom and sides of 9-inch square pan with plastic wrap; set aside.
- Melt butter in medium-sized heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Add honey, cream and brown sugar; mix well. Cook over medium-high heat until mixture comes to boil, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to medium and continue boiling, stirring frequently, until candy thermometer registers 250°F to 255°F, about 45 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in vanilla; pour into prepared pan.
- Let cool completely in refrigerator before cutting into individual caramels with very sharp knife. Roll in chopped nuts or coconut, if desired, and wrap each individually in clear plastic wrap.
- Store, tightly wrapped in refrigerator up to 1 month. Caramels will be soft at room temperature and firm if kept chilled.
- Drop one into a cup of hot coffee or tea or enjoy this delicious treat on its own!
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!