Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup Gluten-Free Flour
  • 1/2 cup Cornmeal
  • 2 teaspoons Baking Powder
  • 1/4 cup Packed Brown Sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon Salt
  • 1 cup Vanilla Soy or Almond Milk
  • 1/4 cup Pecans finely chopped, optional
  • 1 Egg
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Vegetable or Canola Oil
  • 1 1/2 cups frozen blueberries

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.  Coat mini muffin cups with cooking spray.
  2. Stir together flour, corn meal, baking powder, brown sugar, and salt.  Remove 1 tablespoon flour mixture, set aside.
  3. Add milk, pecans, egg, and oil until thoroughly mixed.
  4. Toss together reserved flour mixture and blueberries.  Gently fold into batter.  
  5. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups. Bake 15 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

