Blueberry Corn Muffin Bites
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup Gluten-Free Flour
- 1/2 cup Cornmeal
- 2 teaspoons Baking Powder
- 1/4 cup Packed Brown Sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon Salt
- 1 cup Vanilla Soy or Almond Milk
- 1/4 cup Pecans finely chopped, optional
- 1 Egg
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Vegetable or Canola Oil
- 1 1/2 cups frozen blueberries
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat mini muffin cups with cooking spray.
- Stir together flour, corn meal, baking powder, brown sugar, and salt. Remove 1 tablespoon flour mixture, set aside.
- Add milk, pecans, egg, and oil until thoroughly mixed.
- Toss together reserved flour mixture and blueberries. Gently fold into batter.
- Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups. Bake 15 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
