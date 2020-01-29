Crunchy Vegetable Wraps

Ingredients:

  • 4 tablespoon cream cheese, low-fat (whipped)
  • 2 flour tortillas
  • 1/2 tablespoon ranch seasoning mix (1/2 teaspoon)
  • 1/4 cup broccoli (washed and chopped)
  • 1/4 cup carrot (peeled and grated)
  • 1/4 cup zucchini (washed and cut into small strips)
  • 1/4 cup summer squash (yellow, washed and cut into small strips)
  • 1/2 tomato (diced)
  • 1/8 cup green bell pepper (seeded and diced)
  • 2 tablespoon chives (chopped fine)

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, stir ranch seasoning into cream cheese, chill. Wash and chop vegetables. Steam broccoli in microwave for 1 minute with 1 tablespoon of water. Spread cream cheese onto flour tortilla, staying one inch from edge. Sprinkle vegetables over cream cheese. Roll tortilla tightly. Chill for 1-2 hours before serving (the wrap will hold its shape better). With a sharp knife slice into circles and serve.

