Blueberry Maple Breakfast Bake

Ingredients:

  • 1 loaf bread, crusts removed, bread cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 oz cream cheese, cut into small cubes (about 1 cup)
  • 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries, divided (& thawed)
  • 8 eggs, beaten
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 1/4 cup melted butter
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup plus more for serving

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8 or 9-inch square baking dish.
  2. Place half of the bread cubes in the dish. Sprinkle cream cheese cubes and half of the blueberries over the bread. Top with remaining bread cubes and blueberries.
  3. Combine eggs, milk, maple syrup and butter in a large bowl and pour over bread mixture.
  4. Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cover with aluminum foil if you notice the edges browning too much during baking.
  5. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Cut into squares to serve. Serve with additional maple syrup.
  6. Can be prepared the night before, and baked before serving.

