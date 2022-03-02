Blueberry Maple Breakfast Bake
Ingredients:
- 1 loaf bread, crusts removed, bread cut into 1-inch pieces
- 4 oz cream cheese, cut into small cubes (about 1 cup)
- 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries, divided (& thawed)
- 8 eggs, beaten
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1/4 cup melted butter
- 1/4 cup maple syrup plus more for serving
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8 or 9-inch square baking dish.
- Place half of the bread cubes in the dish. Sprinkle cream cheese cubes and half of the blueberries over the bread. Top with remaining bread cubes and blueberries.
- Combine eggs, milk, maple syrup and butter in a large bowl and pour over bread mixture.
- Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cover with aluminum foil if you notice the edges browning too much during baking.
- Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Cut into squares to serve. Serve with additional maple syrup.
- Can be prepared the night before, and baked before serving.
