Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground pork sausage
  • 3 Tbsp. pure maple syrup
  • 1 Tbsp. packed brown sugar
  • 2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 tsp. fennel seeds, toasted and ground
  • 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil

Directions:

  1. Combine the sausage, maple syrup, sugar, salt, fennel, black pepper, and red pepper flakes in a medium bowl, mixing just until combined. Form the mixture into 2-inch patties.
  2. Heat half of the vegetable oil in a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Cook the sausage patties for 3 to 5 minutes per side, until cooked through. Continue cooking the patties, adding more oil as needed.

