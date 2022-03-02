Maple-Fennel Breakfast Sausage
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground pork sausage
- 3 Tbsp. pure maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp. packed brown sugar
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. fennel seeds, toasted and ground
- 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
Directions:
- Combine the sausage, maple syrup, sugar, salt, fennel, black pepper, and red pepper flakes in a medium bowl, mixing just until combined. Form the mixture into 2-inch patties.
- Heat half of the vegetable oil in a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Cook the sausage patties for 3 to 5 minutes per side, until cooked through. Continue cooking the patties, adding more oil as needed.
