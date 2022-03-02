Chocolate Maple Pancake Mini Cupcakes Cupcakes
Yield: 2 dozen
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 cups (180 grams) cake flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup milk
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
Maple Buttercream Frosting:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp. milk
- 2 tsp. (Tahitian) vanilla extract
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Cream the butter and sugar on medium speed for 3-5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
- Measure out 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips and stir with just enough of the flour mixture (about 1/2 tbsp) to coat the chips.
- To the butter and sugar, slowly add the maple syrup, vanilla, eggs, and milk, beating well after each addition until well combined.
- Add in the flour mixture 1/2 cup at a time and mix until just combined. Stir in the chocolate chips.
- Line a mini muffin tin with cupcake liners and fill the liners 3/4 full of batter.
- Bake at 350˚F for 7-9 mins, until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cupcake comes out clean.
- To make the frosting: Cream the butter, sugar, maple syrup and vanilla on medium speed until smooth and creamy, about 3-5 minutes. Add the milk if needed to thin out the frosting enough to be of a good spreading consistency and beat well to combine.
- Frost the cupcakes and store at room temperature.
