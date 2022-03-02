Chocolate Maple Pancake Mini Cupcakes

Yield: 2 dozen

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups (180 grams) cake flour
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

Maple Buttercream Frosting:

  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
  • 3 cups powdered sugar
  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1 Tbsp. milk
  • 2 tsp. (Tahitian) vanilla extract

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Cream the butter and sugar on medium speed for 3-5 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
  4. Measure out 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips and stir with just enough of the flour mixture (about 1/2 tbsp) to coat the chips.
  5. To the butter and sugar, slowly add the maple syrup, vanilla, eggs, and milk, beating well after each addition until well combined.
  6. Add in the flour mixture 1/2 cup at a time and mix until just combined. Stir in the chocolate chips.
  7. Line a mini muffin tin with cupcake liners and fill the liners 3/4 full of batter.
  8. Bake at 350˚F for 7-9 mins, until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cupcake comes out clean.
  9. To make the frosting: Cream the butter, sugar, maple syrup and vanilla on medium speed until smooth and creamy, about 3-5 minutes. Add the milk if needed to thin out the frosting enough to be of a good spreading consistency and beat well to combine.
  10. Frost the cupcakes and store at room temperature.

