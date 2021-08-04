Braised Chicken Thighs with Mushrooms

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs (boneless, skinless)
  • 1 tsp. margarine (trans-fat-free)
  • 1/2 small onion (finely diced)
  • 8 oz. sliced mushrooms (sliced)
  • 3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 1 1/2 cup low sodium chicken broth

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add chicken thighs and sauté for 3 minutes per side. Remove from pan and set aside.
  2. Add margarine to pan and melt. Add onion and sauté for 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and sauté for 3-5 minutes until liquid is released; stirring frequently.
  3. Add balsamic vinegar to pan and cook with mushrooms for 1 minute. Add chicken thighs back to pan and place mushrooms on top of chicken. Pour chicken broth into pan.
  4. Bring the chicken broth to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover the pan with a heavy, tight-fitting lid, and simmer for 25 minutes.

