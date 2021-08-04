Savory Mushroom & Onion Pork Roast

Ingredients:

  • 20 fresh baby carrots
  • 3 pound lean pork loin, trimmed
  • 1 cup button mushrooms, chopped
  • 1 cup baby portabella mushrooms, chopped
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 (10 3/4 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup undiluted
  • 3/4 cup chicken broth
  • Optional: 1 tablespoon cornstarch & 2 tablespoons cold water

Directions:

  1. Add carrots to the bottom of a 5-quart slow cooker.
  2. Add roast to slow cooker. In a large bowl, combine mushrooms, onions, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, thyme, pepper, soup, and broth; pour over pork. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours or until meat is tender.
  3. In a small sauce pan, bring 1 /12-2 cups of liquid from slow cooker to a boil.
  4. In a small cup, combine cornstarch and water until smooth and add to sauce pan. Stir together until thickened.
  5. Serve pork and vegetables with gravy. If desired, sprinkle french-fried onions on top.

