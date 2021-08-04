Savory Mushroom & Onion Pork Roast
Ingredients:
- 20 fresh baby carrots
- 3 pound lean pork loin, trimmed
- 1 cup button mushrooms, chopped
- 1 cup baby portabella mushrooms, chopped
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 (10 3/4 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup undiluted
- 3/4 cup chicken broth
- Optional: 1 tablespoon cornstarch & 2 tablespoons cold water
Directions:
- Add carrots to the bottom of a 5-quart slow cooker.
- Add roast to slow cooker. In a large bowl, combine mushrooms, onions, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, thyme, pepper, soup, and broth; pour over pork. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours or until meat is tender.
- In a small sauce pan, bring 1 /12-2 cups of liquid from slow cooker to a boil.
- In a small cup, combine cornstarch and water until smooth and add to sauce pan. Stir together until thickened.
- Serve pork and vegetables with gravy. If desired, sprinkle french-fried onions on top.
