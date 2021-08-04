Green Beans with Mushrooms and Onions

By -
0
21

Green Beans with Mushrooms and Onions

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. fresh green beans (trimmed)
  • 2 tsp. olive oil
  • 4 oz. mushrooms, such as button, cremini, or portobello (sliced)
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced onion
  • 1 clove garlic (minced)
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • 2 tsp. lemon juice
  • to taste black pepper

Directions:

  1. Fill a medium saucepan three-fourths full with water. Bring to a boil, covered, over high heat. Cook the green beans, uncovered, for 5 minutes, or until tender-crisp. Drain well in a colander. Meanwhile, in a medium nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the mushrooms, onion, garlic, and salt for 5 minutes, or until the mushrooms are soft and lightly browned, stirring frequently. Stir in the lemon juice, pepper, and cooked green beans.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.