Brats & Kraut

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound bacon, chopped
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 Bags of sauerkraut, drained well
  • 1 large apple, peeled and cored
  • 1/3 cup packed brown sugar, (or to taste)
  • 1 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 package favorite brats

Directions:

  1. In a large chicken fryer skillet, fry bacon and onion over medium heat.
  2. Add pack of your favorite brats and brown. Remove brats from pan and along with any bacon fat, your preference.
  3. Add sauerkraut and cook until browned, about 15 minutes.
  4. Add apple and brown sugar. Stir well.
  5. In a small roasting pan sprayer with non-stick spray, transfer kraut and add brats.
  6. Bake for 1 1/2 hrs. at 350°F.

