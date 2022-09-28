Brats & Kraut
Ingredients:
- 1 pound bacon, chopped
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 Bags of sauerkraut, drained well
- 1 large apple, peeled and cored
- 1/3 cup packed brown sugar, (or to taste)
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 1 package favorite brats
Directions:
- In a large chicken fryer skillet, fry bacon and onion over medium heat.
- Add pack of your favorite brats and brown. Remove brats from pan and along with any bacon fat, your preference.
- Add sauerkraut and cook until browned, about 15 minutes.
- Add apple and brown sugar. Stir well.
- In a small roasting pan sprayer with non-stick spray, transfer kraut and add brats.
- Bake for 1 1/2 hrs. at 350°F.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!