Gurkensalat (Cucumber Salad)
Ingredients:
- 3 seedless English cucumbers, thinly sliced
- 2 med. red onions, thinly sliced and broken into rings, optional
- 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 3 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 3 Tbsp. dill, chopped
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients except cucumbers and onions in a medium bowl until well combined.
- Toss cucumbers and onions in sauce and refrigerate at least 1 hour.
