Gurkensalat (Cucumber Salad)

Gurkensalat (Cucumber Salad)

Ingredients:

  • 3 seedless English cucumbers, thinly sliced
  • 2 med. red onions, thinly sliced and broken into rings, optional
  • 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 3 Tbsp. sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 Tbsp. dill, chopped

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients except cucumbers and onions in a medium bowl until well combined.
  2. Toss cucumbers and onions in sauce and refrigerate at least 1 hour.

