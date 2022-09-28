Kartoffelpuffer (Potato Pancakes)

Kartoffelpuffer (Potato Pancakes)

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups shredded potatoes
  • 2 Tbsp. all purpose flour
  • 2 large eggs, well beaten
  • 3 Tbsp. butter, melted
  • 1/2 tsp. each salt and pepper
  • 1/4 cup onion, chopped and microwaved until soft
  • 1 Tbsp. chives
  • 2 Tbsp. canola oil

Directions:

  1. Place potatoes in a paper towel, squeeze out moisture and place in mixing bowl.
  2. Add flour, eggs, butter, onion, chives, salt and pepper.
  3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Drop batter by 1/3 cupfuls into oil and flatten slightly. Fry on both sides until golden brown.
  4. Top with sour cream and serve with applesauce.

