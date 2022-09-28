Kartoffelpuffer (Potato Pancakes)
Ingredients:
- 3 cups shredded potatoes
- 2 Tbsp. all purpose flour
- 2 large eggs, well beaten
- 3 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 1/2 tsp. each salt and pepper
- 1/4 cup onion, chopped and microwaved until soft
- 1 Tbsp. chives
- 2 Tbsp. canola oil
Directions:
- Place potatoes in a paper towel, squeeze out moisture and place in mixing bowl.
- Add flour, eggs, butter, onion, chives, salt and pepper.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Drop batter by 1/3 cupfuls into oil and flatten slightly. Fry on both sides until golden brown.
- Top with sour cream and serve with applesauce.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!