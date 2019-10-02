Broccoli and Ham Strata

By -
0
12

Broccoli and Ham Strata

Ingredients:

  • 8 slices day-old bread, buttered and cubed
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
  • 1 pkg. frozen chopped broccoli, thawed and well drained (10-oz.)
  • 1 cup cooked ham, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. minced onion
  • 8 eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 1 Tbsp. dry mustard
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions:

  1. In buttered, 2-quart casserole, alternate layers of bread cubes, cheese, broccoli, ham and onion, ending with bread cubes.
  2. Beat together remaining ingredients until blended. Pour over layered ingredients. Cover and refrigerate several hours or overnight.
  3. Uncover and bake in preheated 350° oven until golden brown and knife inserted in center comes out clean, about 50 or 60 minutes.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleConfetti Soup
Next articleSugar cookies

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.