Broccoli and Ham Strata
Ingredients:
- 8 slices day-old bread, buttered and cubed
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
- 1 pkg. frozen chopped broccoli, thawed and well drained (10-oz.)
- 1 cup cooked ham, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. minced onion
- 8 eggs
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1 Tbsp. dry mustard
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
Directions:
- In buttered, 2-quart casserole, alternate layers of bread cubes, cheese, broccoli, ham and onion, ending with bread cubes.
- Beat together remaining ingredients until blended. Pour over layered ingredients. Cover and refrigerate several hours or overnight.
- Uncover and bake in preheated 350° oven until golden brown and knife inserted in center comes out clean, about 50 or 60 minutes.
