Sugar cookies
Submitted by: Cindy Donahey of Columbus, Ohio
Ingredients:
- Ingredients needed for your favorite sugar cookie recipe, minus the flour. (Don’t have a favorite? Try ours!)
- Enough crushed shredded wheat to replace the flour in your sugar cookie recipe.
- Lemon juice
- Maple syrup
- Crushed hickory nuts or black walnuts
Directions:
- Mix sugar cookie recipe as instructed replacing the flour with the crushed shredded wheat. Bake as directed in the recipe.
- Combine the lemon juice and maple syrup in a pan and heat until the mixture begins to thicken. Add the crushed nuts. Spoon glaze over top of the cooled cookies.
