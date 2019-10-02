Sugar cookies

Sugar cookies
Submitted by: of Columbus, Ohio

Ingredients:

  • Ingredients needed for your favorite sugar cookie recipe, minus the flour. (Don’t have a favorite? Try ours!)
  • Enough crushed shredded wheat to replace the flour in your sugar cookie recipe.
  • Lemon juice
  • Maple syrup
  • Crushed hickory nuts or black walnuts

Directions:

  1. Mix sugar cookie recipe as instructed replacing the flour with the crushed shredded wheat. Bake as directed in the recipe.
  2. Combine the lemon juice and maple syrup in a pan and heat until the mixture begins to thicken. Add the crushed nuts. Spoon glaze over top of the cooled cookies.

