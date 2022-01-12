Broccoli Pesto

Broccoli Pesto

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups broccoli, steamed
  • ¼ cup parsley, chopped
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic, minced
  • ½ cup parmesan cheese, grated
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • salt as needed
  • freshly ground black pepper as needed

Directions:

  1. In the bowl of a food processor combine cooked broccoli, parsley, garlic, and parmesan and begin processing.
  2. While the processor is running add the olive oil in a thin stream and blend until smooth. Adjust seasoning.

