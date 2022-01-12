Broccoli Pesto
Ingredients:
- 2 cups broccoli, steamed
- ¼ cup parsley, chopped
- ¼ teaspoon garlic, minced
- ½ cup parmesan cheese, grated
- ½ cup olive oil
- salt as needed
- freshly ground black pepper as needed
Directions:
- In the bowl of a food processor combine cooked broccoli, parsley, garlic, and parmesan and begin processing.
- While the processor is running add the olive oil in a thin stream and blend until smooth. Adjust seasoning.
