Buffalo Chicken Parfait

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup plain, fat-free yogurt
  • 1/4 tsp onion powder
  • 1/8 tsp granulated garlic
  • Pinch ground black pepper
  • Pinch freeze-dried chives
  • 1/8 tsp dried parsley
  • 1 oz. cooked diced chicken
  • 1 tsp hot sauce
  • 4 sticks raw celery
  • 1 oz. shredded Cheddar cheese

Directions:

  1. Mix yogurt with all spices. Set aside.
  2. Mix cooked chicken with hot sauce. Stir until evenly coated. Set aside.
  3. Clean celery. Remove tops and cut into 6 inch sticks.
  4. Using an 8-9 oz. clear cup, layer: 1/2 cup ranch flavored yogurt, 1 oz. chicken mixture, 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
  5. Place 4 sticks into cups

