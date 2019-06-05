Buffalo Chicken Parfait
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup plain, fat-free yogurt
- 1/4 tsp onion powder
- 1/8 tsp granulated garlic
- Pinch ground black pepper
- Pinch freeze-dried chives
- 1/8 tsp dried parsley
- 1 oz. cooked diced chicken
- 1 tsp hot sauce
- 4 sticks raw celery
- 1 oz. shredded Cheddar cheese
Directions:
- Mix yogurt with all spices. Set aside.
- Mix cooked chicken with hot sauce. Stir until evenly coated. Set aside.
- Clean celery. Remove tops and cut into 6 inch sticks.
- Using an 8-9 oz. clear cup, layer: 1/2 cup ranch flavored yogurt, 1 oz. chicken mixture, 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
- Place 4 sticks into cups
