Chile Squares
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Total time:45 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 4-ounce cans diced green chiles
- 12 ounces shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup milk
- 4 large eggs
- 3/4 cup Bisquick, or other biscuit mix
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spread chiles in a 9-by-13-inch baking pan and sprinkle cheese on top; set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together milk and eggs. Add Bisquick and salt, whisking to smooth all but small lumps. Pour mixture into the baking pan; bake until set and lightly browned on top, about 30 minutes.
- Cut into 24 squares and can serve warm. Makes 24.
