Chile Squares

Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Total time:45 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 4-ounce cans diced green chiles
  • 12 ounces shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 4 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup Bisquick, or other biscuit mix
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spread chiles in a 9-by-13-inch baking pan and sprinkle cheese on top; set aside.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together milk and eggs. Add Bisquick and salt, whisking to smooth all but small lumps. Pour mixture into the baking pan; bake until set and lightly browned on top, about 30 minutes.
  3. Cut into 24 squares and can serve warm. Makes 24.

