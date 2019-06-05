Frozen Greek Yogurt Snack Bars

These bars use trail mix, but you can put any fresh or dried fruit that you like.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups low fat vanilla Greek yogurt
  • 1.25 cup trail mix with nuts and dried fruit (choose your favorite)

Directions:

  1. Combine yogurt and trail mix in a large bowl.
  2. Spread evenly on a 9X13 baking pan layered with parchment paper (for thicker bars use a 9X9 pan).
  3. Place in the freezer for at least 3 hours. Serve frozen and enjoy!

