Frozen Greek Yogurt Snack Bars
These bars use trail mix, but you can put any fresh or dried fruit that you like.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups low fat vanilla Greek yogurt
- 1.25 cup trail mix with nuts and dried fruit (choose your favorite)
Directions:
- Combine yogurt and trail mix in a large bowl.
- Spread evenly on a 9X13 baking pan layered with parchment paper (for thicker bars use a 9X9 pan).
- Place in the freezer for at least 3 hours. Serve frozen and enjoy!
