Cabbage Soup
Ingredients:
- 1/2 to 1 pound green cabbage, cut in bite-size pieces
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 2 medium-size onions, chopped
- 1 can (16 ounces) tomatoes, with liquid, chopped
- 3 bouillon cubes
- 1 teaspoon celery seeds
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 or more quarts water
- salt and pepper to taste
- 2 cups diced cooked turkey or beef
Directions:
- Combine all the ingredients in a large saucepan or stockpot, adding enough water to completely cover the vegetables.
- Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for about 1 hour. Serve hot.
