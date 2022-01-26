Cabbage Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 to 1 pound green cabbage, cut in bite-size pieces
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 celery stalks, chopped
  • 2 medium-size onions, chopped
  • 1 can (16 ounces) tomatoes, with liquid, chopped
  • 3 bouillon cubes
  • 1 teaspoon celery seeds
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 or more quarts water
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 cups diced cooked turkey or beef

Directions:

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a large saucepan or stockpot, adding enough water to completely cover the vegetables.
  2. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for about 1 hour. Serve hot.

