Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup uncooked wild rice blend
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 1 cup diced carrots
- 1 cup diced celery
- 7 Tbsp. butter, diced/divided
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 4 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1/4 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/4 tsp. dried marjoram
- 1/4 tsp dried sage
- 1/4 tsp. dried rosemary
- salt and pepper to taste
- garlic salt to taste
- 1 lb. boneless chicken breasts
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1/2 cup cream
- 1 tsp. lemon zest
Directions:
- Prepare rice according to directions on package.
- In a separate large pot, melt 1 Tbsp. butter. Add onion, carrots, and celery. Saute until tender. Add garlic, saute.
- Cut chicken into cubes and add to pot. Once cooked, add chicken broth, thyme, marjoram, sage, and rosemary and season with salt and pepper.
- Increase heat to medium/high and bring to a boil. Cover for 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
- Reduce heat to low and add rice mixture to soup.
- In a separate saucepan, melt remaining 6 Tbsp. butter over medium heat. Add flour and cook, whisking constantly. While whisking, slowly add milk into flour. Mix. Cook mix until it thickens. Once thickened, add to soup.
- Add heavy cream and lemon zest. 5 servings
