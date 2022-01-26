Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

A Bowl of Creamy Chicken and Rice soup

Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup uncooked wild rice blend
  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 1 cup diced carrots
  • 1 cup diced celery
  • 7 Tbsp. butter, diced/divided
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • 4 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 tsp. dried thyme
  • 1/4 tsp. dried marjoram
  • 1/4 tsp dried sage
  • 1/4 tsp. dried rosemary
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • garlic salt to taste
  • 1 lb. boneless chicken breasts
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 1/2 cup cream
  • 1 tsp. lemon zest

Directions:

  1. Prepare rice according to directions on package.
  2. In a separate large pot, melt 1 Tbsp. butter. Add onion, carrots, and celery. Saute until tender. Add garlic, saute.
  3. Cut chicken into cubes and add to pot. Once cooked, add chicken broth, thyme, marjoram, sage, and rosemary and season with salt and pepper.
  4. Increase heat to medium/high and bring to a boil. Cover for 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
  5. Reduce heat to low and add rice mixture to soup.
  6. In a separate saucepan, melt remaining 6 Tbsp. butter over medium heat. Add flour and cook, whisking constantly. While whisking, slowly add milk into flour. Mix. Cook mix until it thickens. Once thickened, add to soup.
  7. Add heavy cream and lemon zest. 5 servings

