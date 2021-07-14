Cantaloupe and Tomato Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 cantaloupe
- 12 cherry tomatoes, halved.
- 12 basil leaves.
- 1 small jalapeño, sliced into thin rounds.
- 3 tablespoons roasted, unsalted pumpkin seeds.
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice.
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.
Directions:
- Cut the cantaloupe in half and scoop out the seeds. Use a soup spoon to scoop out bite-sized pieces and add to a serving bowl.
- Scatter the tomatoes, basil, jalapeño, and pumpkin seeds over the cantaloupe.
- Drizzle the lime juice and oil, and sprinkle the black pepper over everything.
