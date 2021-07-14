Cantaloupe and Tomato Salad

Cantaloupe and Tomato Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 cantaloupe
  • 12 cherry tomatoes, halved.
  • 12 basil leaves.
  • 1 small jalapeño, sliced into thin rounds.
  • 3 tablespoons roasted, unsalted pumpkin seeds.
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice.
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.

Directions:

  1. Cut the cantaloupe in half and scoop out the seeds. Use a soup spoon to scoop out bite-sized pieces and add to a serving bowl.
  2. Scatter the tomatoes, basil, jalapeño, and pumpkin seeds over the cantaloupe.
  3. Drizzle the lime juice and oil, and sprinkle the black pepper over everything.

