Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. sherry vinegar
  • 3 large tomatoes (chopped into 1/2 inch cubes)
  • 2 cups seedless watermelon (cut into 1/2-inch cubes)
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil (sliced)
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh chives (minced)
  • 1/4 tsp. chili powder
  • 1/3 cup red onion (thinly sliced)
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1/4 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, mix together the tomatoes, watermelon, basil, and red onion. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, sherry vinegar, salt, pepper, and chili powder. Add the dressing to the tomato-watermelon mixture. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  2. Before serving, top the salad with the chives. Pack in an airtight container for transport.
  3. If you’re not serving it right away, store this juicy salad in the refrigerator. It’s best enjoyed within 24 hours.

