Watermelon and Tomato Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. sherry vinegar
- 3 large tomatoes (chopped into 1/2 inch cubes)
- 2 cups seedless watermelon (cut into 1/2-inch cubes)
- 1/2 cup fresh basil (sliced)
- 2 Tbsp. fresh chives (minced)
- 1/4 tsp. chili powder
- 1/3 cup red onion (thinly sliced)
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix together the tomatoes, watermelon, basil, and red onion. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, sherry vinegar, salt, pepper, and chili powder. Add the dressing to the tomato-watermelon mixture. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Before serving, top the salad with the chives. Pack in an airtight container for transport.
- If you’re not serving it right away, store this juicy salad in the refrigerator. It’s best enjoyed within 24 hours.
