Carolina Barbecue Burgers

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup beer
  • 1/4 cup yellow mustard
  • 1/4 cup cider vinegar
  • 1 cup thinly sliced cabbage
  • 4 toasted hamburger buns, split

Directions:

  1. To prepare barbecue sauce, combine brown sugar, beer, mustard and vinegar in small saucepan; bring to a boil.  Reduce heat and simmer 15 to 17 minutes until thickened and reduced to 1/2 cup, stirring occasionally.
  2. Lightly shape Ground Beef into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
  3. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place bun, cut sides down, on grid.  Grill until lightly toasted.
  4. Spoon 1 tablespoon sauce on bottom of each bun; top with burger.  Evenly top burgers with cabbage.  Evenly spoon remaining sauce over cabbage.  Close sandwiches. 

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

