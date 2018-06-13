Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1/2 medium onion chopped
- 2 4 oz. chicken breasts boneless, skinless
- 1/2 pound turkey sausage
- 2 Roma tomatoes
- 1/2 medium bell pepper chopped
- 1 14.5 ounce can tomato sauce unsalted
- 1 16 ounce package bow tie pasta
- 1/2 tablespoon Italian seasoning
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
- Add pasta and cook 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.
- Cut chicken breast into large bite size pieces. Cut sausage into large pieces.
- In a large, deep skillet over medium low heat, add oil, garlic and onion and saute to flavor oil.
- Add chicken and sausage to skillet and brown lightly.
- Add tomatoes, tomato sauce and green peppers. Bring to a boil and let simmer for 20 minutes.
- Season mixture with basil, pepper and Italian seasoning.
- Add cooked, drained pasta to skillet mixture. Toss and serve.
