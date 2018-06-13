Chicken Bow Tie Sausage Pasta

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1/2 medium onion chopped
  • 2 4 oz. chicken breasts boneless, skinless
  • 1/2 pound turkey sausage
  • 2 Roma tomatoes
  • 1/2 medium bell pepper chopped
  • 1 14.5 ounce can tomato sauce unsalted
  • 1 16 ounce package bow tie pasta
  • 1/2 tablespoon Italian seasoning

Directions:

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
  2. Add pasta and cook 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.
  3. Cut chicken breast into large bite size pieces. Cut sausage into large pieces.
  4. In a large, deep skillet over medium low heat, add oil, garlic and onion and saute to flavor oil.
  5. Add chicken and sausage to skillet and brown lightly.
  6. Add tomatoes, tomato sauce and green peppers. Bring to a boil and let simmer for 20 minutes.
  7. Season mixture with basil, pepper and Italian seasoning.
  8. Add cooked, drained pasta to skillet mixture. Toss and serve.

