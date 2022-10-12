Cheese Grits Casserole
Ingredients:
- 3 eggs
- 2 tsp. Lawry’s seasoning
- 2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. tabasco sauce
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1½ cup grits
- 6 cups boiling water (5 cups if using quick grits)
- 2 cups shredded Velveeta cheese
- 3/4 cup softened butter
Directions:
- Beat and set aside first 5 ingredients in a large bowl.
- Combine grits and water.
- Add shredded cheese and butter and mix until butter melted.
- Add the grits mixture to the egg mixture.
- Place in a greased 2.5 quart casserole and bake for 1 hour at 250°F.
- Top with shrimp, scallions, and additional cheese for a hardier meal.
