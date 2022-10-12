Cheese Grits Casserole

Cheese Grits Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 3 eggs
  • 2 tsp. Lawry’s seasoning
  • 2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. tabasco sauce
  • 1 tsp. paprika
  • 1½ cup grits
  • 6 cups boiling water (5 cups if using quick grits)
  • 2 cups shredded Velveeta cheese
  • 3/4 cup softened butter

Directions:

  1. Beat and set aside first 5 ingredients in a large bowl.
  2. Combine grits and water.
  3. Add shredded cheese and butter and mix until butter melted.
  4. Add the grits mixture to the egg mixture.
  5. Place in a greased 2.5 quart casserole and bake for 1 hour at 250°F.
  6. Top with shrimp, scallions, and additional cheese for a hardier meal.

