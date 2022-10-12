Potatoes Au Gratin
Ingredients:
- 2½ pounds red potatoes potatoes, peeled and sliced
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 3 Tbsp. flour
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- ½ cup gruyere cheese, shredded
- 1 Tbsp. rosemary
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Wash potatoes and slice into ⅛” thin slices. Slice onion as thin as possible. Food processors work great and make short work of slicing.
- Layer potatoes and onions in little stacks. Place stacks on their side to create a circular spring design in a greased casserole 2.5 to 3 quart dish.
- Melt butter and flour in a saucepan and cook 2-3 minutes. Add seasonings and heavy cream. Whisk over medium heat until thick and bubbly. Remove from heat and stir in cheeses until melted.Spoon cheese sauce over potatoes.
- Cover with foil (sprayed with nonstick cooking spray) and bake 60 minutes. Remove foil and bake an additional 20-30 minutes or until lightly browned and potatoes are cooked.
- Remove from oven, sprinkle with parsley flakes and cool 15 minutes before serving.
