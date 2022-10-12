Potatoes Au Gratin

By -
0
2

Potatoes Au Gratin

Ingredients:

  • 2½ pounds red potatoes potatoes, peeled and sliced
  • 1 large onion, sliced
  • 3 Tbsp. butter
  • 3 Tbsp. flour
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • ½ cup gruyere cheese, shredded
  • 1 Tbsp. rosemary
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Wash potatoes and slice into ⅛” thin slices. Slice onion as thin as possible. Food processors work great and make short work of slicing.
  3. Layer potatoes and onions in little stacks. Place stacks on their side to create a circular spring design in a greased casserole 2.5 to 3 quart dish.
  4. Melt butter and flour in a saucepan and cook 2-3 minutes. Add seasonings and heavy cream. Whisk over medium heat until thick and bubbly. Remove from heat and stir in cheeses until melted.Spoon cheese sauce over potatoes.
  5. Cover with foil (sprayed with nonstick cooking spray) and bake 60 minutes. Remove foil and bake an additional 20-30 minutes or until lightly browned and potatoes are cooked.
  6. Remove from oven, sprinkle with parsley flakes and cool 15 minutes before serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.