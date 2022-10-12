New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

Crust Ingredients:

  • 3 cups graham cracker crumbs
  • 1 stick butter, melted
  • ¼ cup sugar

Filling Ingredients:

  • 3 8 oz. pkgs. cream cheese, softened
  • 5 whole eggs, beaten slightly
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1½ tsp. vanilla

Topping Ingredients:

  • 3 cups sour cream
  • 6 Tbsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla

Directions:

  1. Mix together crust ingredients and press into bottom of nonstick sprayed 9×13 baking dish.
  2. With hand mixer, beat filling ingredients until smooth. Pour over crust. Bake at 325°F for 40-45 minutes or until center is set.
  3. Adjust oven temperature to 475°F. Pour topping over cheesecake and bake for an additional 4 minutes.
  4. Cool completely. Cut into 18 pieces.
  5. Top pieces with your favorite toppings, such as fruit topping, berries, caramel or chocolate.

