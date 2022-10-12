New York Cheesecake
Crust Ingredients:
- 3 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1 stick butter, melted
- ¼ cup sugar
Filling Ingredients:
- 3 8 oz. pkgs. cream cheese, softened
- 5 whole eggs, beaten slightly
- 1 cup sugar
- 1½ tsp. vanilla
Topping Ingredients:
- 3 cups sour cream
- 6 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
- Mix together crust ingredients and press into bottom of nonstick sprayed 9×13 baking dish.
- With hand mixer, beat filling ingredients until smooth. Pour over crust. Bake at 325°F for 40-45 minutes or until center is set.
- Adjust oven temperature to 475°F. Pour topping over cheesecake and bake for an additional 4 minutes.
- Cool completely. Cut into 18 pieces.
- Top pieces with your favorite toppings, such as fruit topping, berries, caramel or chocolate.
