Cheeseburger Bowl
Ingredients:
- 1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. peppe
- 1/2 cup ranch salad dressing
- 2 Tbsp. ketchup
- 4 cups shredded lettuce
- 4 cups torn romaine
- 1 med. cucumber, finely chopped
- 1 med. tomato, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup chopped dill pickles
- 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
- 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- Crushed potato chips, optional
Directions:
- In a small bowl, combine beef, salt and pepper, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-in.-thick patties.
- Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat 4-5 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160°.
- Meanwhile, whisk salad dressing and ketchup.
- In a large bowl, toss lettuces with half the dressing mixture; divide among four plates.
- Top with burger, cucumber, tomato, pickles, onion and cheese. Serve with remaining dressing.
- Top with potato chips if desired.
