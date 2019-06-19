Cheeseburger Bowl

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper

    • r

  • 1/2 cup ranch salad dressing
  • 2 Tbsp. ketchup
  • 4 cups shredded lettuce
  • 4 cups torn romaine
  • 1 med. cucumber, finely chopped
  • 1 med. tomato, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped dill pickles
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • Crushed potato chips, optional

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, combine beef, salt and pepper, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-in.-thick patties.
  2. Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat 4-5 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160°.
  3. Meanwhile, whisk salad dressing and ketchup.
  4. In a large bowl, toss lettuces with half the dressing mixture; divide among four plates.
  5. Top with burger, cucumber, tomato, pickles, onion and cheese. Serve with remaining dressing.
  6. Top with potato chips if desired.

