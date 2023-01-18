Cheesy Broccoli Soup
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1/4 cup butter, cubed
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 3/4 cup chicken broth
- 1 cup cooked chopped fresh or frozen broccoli
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
- In a small saucepan, sauté onion in butter until tender. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper until blended; gradually add milk and broth.
- Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.
- Add broccoli. Cook and stir until heated through.
- Remove from the heat; stir in cheese until melted.
