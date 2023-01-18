Cheesy Broccoli Soup

Cheesy Broccoli Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1/4 cup butter, cubed
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 3/4 cup chicken broth
  • 1 cup cooked chopped fresh or frozen broccoli
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

  1. In a small saucepan, sauté onion in butter until tender. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper until blended; gradually add milk and broth.
  2. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.
  3. Add broccoli. Cook and stir until heated through.
  4. Remove from the heat; stir in cheese until melted.

