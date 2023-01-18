Hearty Sausage Stew
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. smoked sausage sliced
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 1 med. onion, chopped
- 3 ribs celery, chopped
- 3 med. carrots peeled & chopped thin
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 4 cups beef broth
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 3 med. potatoes peeled & diced small
- 1 14 oz. can white cannellini beans, drained
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
- Add the sausage pieces and olive oil to a pot and sauté over medium-high heat until crispy and nicely browned, 8-10 minutes; transfer to a plate.
- Add the butter, onion, celery, and carrots to the pot. Cook until the onions are starting to lightly brown. Stir in the garlic, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, Italian seasoning, and paprika. Cook for 1 minute.
- Stir in the broth, bell pepper, potatoes, beans and add the sausage back to the pot. Increase the heat to high and bring it to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to a rapid simmer. Cook, covered, stirring occasionally, for at least 30 minutes or until the potatoes and carrots are fully cooked.
- Add more broth or water if it looks like the liquid is getting too low, ½ cup at a time.
