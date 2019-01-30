Cheesy Chicken Pinwheels

Yield: 3 dozen
Prep time:10 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 (8-oz) package cream cheese, softened
  • 1-1/2 Tbsp. ranch mix
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 to 2 Tbsp milk
  • 6 strips bacon, cooked soft and cut in small pieces
  • 1 cup cooked chopped chicken
  • 4 or 5 large burrito tortillas (10-inch)

Directions:

  1. Mix softened cream cheese with the ranch powder, cheddar cheese, 1 Tbsp. milk, bacon and chicken until well combined. Add more milk if desired.
  2. Spread about  1/4 cup of chicken mixture evenly on each tortilla. Roll the tortilla up gently, yet tightly, to make sure it holds together and keeps its shape.
  3. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes to firm up the softened cheese. Cut off ends of tortilla roll and cut into 1-inch slices.

