Cheesy Chicken Pinwheels
Yield: 3 dozen
Prep time:10 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 (8-oz) package cream cheese, softened
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. ranch mix
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 to 2 Tbsp milk
- 6 strips bacon, cooked soft and cut in small pieces
- 1 cup cooked chopped chicken
- 4 or 5 large burrito tortillas (10-inch)
Directions:
- Mix softened cream cheese with the ranch powder, cheddar cheese, 1 Tbsp. milk, bacon and chicken until well combined. Add more milk if desired.
- Spread about 1/4 cup of chicken mixture evenly on each tortilla. Roll the tortilla up gently, yet tightly, to make sure it holds together and keeps its shape.
- Refrigerate for about 30 minutes to firm up the softened cheese. Cut off ends of tortilla roll and cut into 1-inch slices.
