Guacamole Deviled Eggs
Yield: 1 Dozen
Prep time:15 minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 6 large eggs, hard-boiled
- 1 medium avocado
- 3 tsp. fresh lime juice
- 1 tsp. red onion, minced
- 1 Tbsp. jalapeno, minced
- 1 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 Tbsp. tomato, diced
- paprika or chile powder for garnish
Directions:
- Peel the cooled hard-boiled eggs, and cut in half horizontally. Scoop out yolks and set aside.
- In a bowl, mash the avocado with 4 of the egg yolks; discard the rest.
- Mix in lime juice, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, salt and pepper and adjust to taste. Gently fold in tomato. Scoop heaping spoonfuls of the guacamole into the 12 egg halves.
- Sprinkle with a little chile powder and arrange on a platter. Serve cold.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!