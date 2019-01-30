Guacamole Deviled Eggs

A tray of Guacamole Deviled Eggs with cut limes in the middle of the tray.

Guacamole Deviled Eggs
Yield: 1 Dozen
Prep time:15 minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 6 large eggs, hard-boiled
  • 1 medium avocado
  • 3 tsp. fresh lime juice
  • 1 tsp. red onion, minced
  • 1 Tbsp. jalapeno, minced
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 Tbsp. tomato, diced
  • paprika or chile powder for garnish

Directions:

  1. Peel the cooled hard-boiled eggs, and cut in half horizontally. Scoop out yolks and set aside.
  2. In a bowl, mash the avocado with 4 of the egg yolks; discard the rest.
  3. Mix in lime juice, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, salt and pepper and adjust to taste. Gently fold in tomato. Scoop heaping spoonfuls of the guacamole into the 12 egg halves.
  4. Sprinkle with a little chile powder and arrange on a platter. Serve cold. 

