Enchilada Dip with Ground Beef

Yield: 6 servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:25 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 lb. ground beef
  • 1 10oz. can red enchilada sauce
  • 2 cups shredded cheese
  • 1/3 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 tsp. cumin
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic salt
  • salt and pepper
  • 1/4 cup diced onions

Directions:

  1. Brown the ground beef and onions, season with garlic salt, cumin, salt and pepper. Drain off grease.
  2. Add 1 can of enchilada sauce and combine. Add sour cream and stir until well combined. Add shredded cheese, stirring frequently as to not burn, until all cheese is completely melted.
  3. Serve with tortilla or corn chips.

