Enchilada Dip with Ground Beef
Yield: 6 servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:25 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1/2 lb. ground beef
- 1 10oz. can red enchilada sauce
- 2 cups shredded cheese
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 1/2 tsp. cumin
- 1/2 tsp. garlic salt
- salt and pepper
- 1/4 cup diced onions
Directions:
- Brown the ground beef and onions, season with garlic salt, cumin, salt and pepper. Drain off grease.
- Add 1 can of enchilada sauce and combine. Add sour cream and stir until well combined. Add shredded cheese, stirring frequently as to not burn, until all cheese is completely melted.
- Serve with tortilla or corn chips.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!