Chocolate Candy Pudding Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 box (4-serving size) vanilla instant pudding
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 cups green and red chocolate candies
  • 1 cup white vanilla baking chips

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F. In medium bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.
  2. In large bowl, beat butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar with electric mixer on medium speed about 1 minute or until fluffy; scrape side of bowl. Beat in dry pudding mix. Beat in eggs, one at a time, just until smooth. Beat in vanilla. On low speed, gradually beat flour mixture into butter mixture until well blended. Stir in chocolate candies and white chips until blended.
  3. Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls about 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets.
  4. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until light brown. Cool 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheets to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 15 minutes. Store in airtight container at room temperature.

