Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 box (4-serving size) vanilla instant pudding
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 cups green and red chocolate candies
- 1 cup white vanilla baking chips
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F. In medium bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.
- In large bowl, beat butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar with electric mixer on medium speed about 1 minute or until fluffy; scrape side of bowl. Beat in dry pudding mix. Beat in eggs, one at a time, just until smooth. Beat in vanilla. On low speed, gradually beat flour mixture into butter mixture until well blended. Stir in chocolate candies and white chips until blended.
- Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls about 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets.
- Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until light brown. Cool 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheets to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 15 minutes. Store in airtight container at room temperature.
